Sami Zayn has reflected on his main roster run and shared that he's grateful for where he is today.

The Honorary Uce made a name for himself in NXT before debuting on the main roster as John Cena's mystery opponent as part of the latter's open challenge for the United States Championship. He joined forces with The Bloodline this year and had an unbelievable match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Sami Zayn stated that he's thrilled with the career he's had so far, but the best is yet to come.

“I’ve only been on the main roster for six years. In some ways, I’m just starting. Maybe I’ve already peaked. I’ve gotten to do so much. It’s been a great career, and I’m totally thrilled with it. Maybe the best is yet to come. But I’m extremely grateful with where I am and what I’m doing,” he said.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Up To $1,250 Back On Your First Bet + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® on Caesars.

Sami Zayn says he wants to give a 100% in everything he does

The former Intercontinental Champion is one of the best workers in the ring today, and he's also good on the mic.

In the same interview, he noted that he cannot perform below 100% and is ready to see what the future holds for him.

“I can’t give 90%; I can only give 100. It’s focusing on those little details that have got me in trouble before, but it’s also what’s got me this far. Each and every step of the ladder of success in my career, each jump that I took, I was able to stand there. I did that enough times and thought, ‘Why not me?’ So, we’ll see what happens next,” said Zayn.

Sami recently collided with former WWE Champion AJ Styles on RAW this past Monday, which he won. He, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa ran rampant throughout the entire night, attacking other superstars as per Roman Reigns' orders.

What would you like to see Sami Zayn accomplish next year? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes