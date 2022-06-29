"Can you really say you’re best friends" - Sami Zayn opens up about relationship with fellow WWE Superstar

Sami Zayn has given an interesting look into his relationship with Kevin Owens.

Zayn's relationship with many of today's top WWE Superstars is complicated, to say the least. But as odd as it would be to attempt to explain his current ties to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, it might be even more difficult to explain his relationship with his longtime frenemy Kevin Owens.

Owens and Zayn have quite a history with each other in professional wrestling, dating back to their careers before WWE. The night KO made his WWE debut, Zayn defeated Adrian Neville to become the NXT Champion for the very first time, only to have Owens shockingly turn on him minutes later to close the show.

Sami Zayn recently saw some highlights from the 2016 Money in the Bank match on social media, where he slammed Kevin Owens onto the ladder with a Michinoku Driver. The Honorary Uce had a great reply to this footage, tweeting out:

"Can you really say you're best friends with someone if you haven't tried to kill them at least once?" Sami Zayn asked in a tweet.

Kevin Owens responds to Sami Zayn's tweet in hilarious fashion

Despite being assigned to different brands, Owens and Zayn have interacted with one another on WWE programming multiple times in the last several months. Although their trajectories through WWE have been different, the two maintain their bond to this day.

It didn't take long for Kevin Owens to respond to Sami Zayn's question on Twitter, threatening that he would come ring his doorbell in the middle of the night at some point this week:

"I'm going to come ring your doorbell in the middle of the night at some point this week," Kevin Owens said in a tweet.

Kevin @FightOwensFight Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Can you really say you’re best friends with someone if you haven’t tried to kill them at least once? twitter.com/wwenetwork/sta… Can you really say you’re best friends with someone if you haven’t tried to kill them at least once? twitter.com/wwenetwork/sta… I’m going to come ring your doorbell in the middle of the night at some point this week. twitter.com/samizayn/statu… I’m going to come ring your doorbell in the middle of the night at some point this week. twitter.com/samizayn/statu…

While we aren't sure where the current storylines will take Zayn and Owens, we can't help but be hopeful to see these long-time friends finally team up to take the unified WWE World Tag Team Titles away from The Usos.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn be a tag team? Yes No 1 votes so far