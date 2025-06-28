Sami Zayn picks up first PLE win in 210 days; finally vanquishes his demon

Sami Zayn recently picked up his first premium live event victory in 210 days. He finally defeated his demon at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Zayn has been on a quest to win his first World Title in WWE. However, he has been getting quite close, only to lose. The Canadian star had the chance to defeat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship last year and lost. He then tried to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and came up short. To make matters worse, Sami recently failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

In recent weeks, Karrion Kross has been trying to get into Sami's head about his recent success. Kross told him that he would never be a World Champion unless he embraced his dark side. However, the former Intercontinental Champion refused to listen to him.

After Sami lost in the King of the Ring semi-finals to Randy Orton, Karrion Kross confronted him backstage and reiterated that he will never be World Champion. Zayn responded by hitting Kross and then told him that they have a match at Night of Champions.

Tonight at Night of Champions, the former NXT Champion faced off against Sami Zayn in a hard-hitting contest. Towards the end of the match, Kross let his guard down as he wanted Zayn to admit he is a liar. This allowed the former Intercontinental Champion to hit the Helluva kick to win. This was also Sami's first PLE win since Survivor Series 2024.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Sami Zayn and whether he manages to win his first world title in the coming months.

