Sami Zayn pitched hard to work with Liv Morgan in WWE

This weekend on the WWE Network, the latest in the long line of "WWE Network Documentaries" was released, and this one featured SmackDown women's wrestler, Liv Morgan. The program is appropriately titled "Liv Forever."

This documentary tells the story of Morgan's pro wrestling journey, and it is an excellent watch, whether you proclaim yourself to be a fan of Morgan or not. Chances are, after watching "Liv Forever," if you weren't a fan of the Riott Squad star, you will be afterwards.

Apparently, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is a big fan of Morgan and the documentary itself, as he took to Twitter on Sunday to shower Morgan with praise. Zayn predicted that she will one day become the women's champion, and he also stated that before her move to the RAW brand, he pitched a program with Morgan to WWE creative. "The Great Liberator" tweeted the following:

As a fan, you can't help but wonder what might have been, as the pairing of Zayn and Morgan could have been extremely entertaining. While Morgan is still carving out her own path right now alongside Ruby Riott, both superstars are back on the same brand on Friday nights. It's possible that their paths will cross again in the future.

