“I’ve been guilty of this” - WWE Superstar Sami Zayn opens up about the biggest fault of the pitching process

Sami Zayn recently shared his thoughts on WWE Superstars pitching ideas for their characters.

Wrestling veterans such as Brock Lesnar have shared their thoughts on the problem in modern-day WWE, stating that the newer wrestlers are not creative enough to get over with the crowd.

Speaking on the matter on this week's Out of Character podcast, Sami Zayn stated that it's not easy for the talent to come up with ideas as they don't have the comfort of featuring on TV every week:

"A lot of people, and I've been guilty of this, their pitch is, 'I win and I become champion.' You know who else is pitching that? Everybody else! There are times I've pitched versions of that, but I'm like, 'It's not for me. It's for, you know, whatever.' All this to say, I did pitch stuff, I pitched less earlier. But that's also when you have the comfort of knowing you're a guy that they're always going to feature, and I've been on both sides." [18:30 to 18:59]

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn I’m not a coward, I’m a man of the people. I’m not a coward, I’m a man of the people. https://t.co/GiswvcDL3b

Sami Zayn has been one of the most entertaining characters in WWE

From being an Underdog on the Underground to a Consipracy Theorist, Sami Zayn has come a long way in the company. The former El Generico made his main debut in 2015 and has been a prominent face in WWE programming ever since.

The former NXT Champion has been on the top of his game for a long time now and has been very intriguing in every storyline he has been a part of.

He battled Jackass star Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 in what was one of the most entertaining matches in recent history. Although Zayn was on the losing end of the match, he got to showcase his comedic side on the Grandest Stage.

The former Intercontinental Champion was also in action on this week's SmackDown as he took on Drew McIntyre in a singles contest. The bout was eventually won by the Scotsman via a countout.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit the Out of Character podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Anirudh