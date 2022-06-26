"This place is filled with vultures" – SmackDown star discusses his plans to protect Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn believes his inclusion in the Money in the Bank ladder match will protect Roman Reigns.

Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Qualifying Match this week on SmackDown to earn a coveted spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, he could not prevent Drew McIntyre and Sheamus from defeating The Usos in the main event to hold on to their spots in the match.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with The Honorary Uce on The SmackDown Lowdown this week. He stressed that he was in the match to win the contract and protect the Head of the Table.

"What we really need to focus on, is the fact that I won my Qualifying Match. Which means, The Bloodline is represented in the Money in the Bank ladder match which means that there is a way, a very reliable way, a very trustworthy way to make sure that Roman Reigns stays protected," Zayn said.

Sami Zayn also mentioned that the locker room was full of opportunists waiting to pounce on Reigns and rob him of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"I hate to sound like a pessimist, but this place is filled with vultures. If they possess the Money in the Bank, they will take any opportunity to try and rob the Head of the Table of what is his, which is the championship, the Undisputed Universal Championship." [0:33 - 1:23]

You can watch the full interview here:

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

While the top superstars from RAW and SmackDown will battle to win the Money in the Bank ladder match, Reigns will have his hands full with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

The Beast Incarnate made a resounding statement during his return to SmackDown last week. He planted the champ with an F5 and also laid out The Usos with successive F5s making it clear that he wanted the titles back.

WWE later announced that Reigns and Lesnar would square off once again at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match to cap off the year-long feud.

It will be interesting to see the tensions develop between The Bloodline and the Master Strategist if Zayn does indeed win the briefcase at Money in the Bank. It also remains to be seen whether Lesnar will be able to dethrone Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

