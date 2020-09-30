Sami Zayn points out issues with WWE's culture among wrestlers

At WWE Clash of Champions, Sami Zayn became the undisputed Intercontinental Champion by defeating AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy to earn that place. However, talking about his time in WWE, Sami Zayn recently recalled his time outside the company. Before coming to WWE, Zayn was a force outside the company, where he wrestled in the independent scene wearing a mask under the name 'El Generico'.

During his appearance on The New Day: Feel The Power podcast (h/t Digital Spy), Sami Zayn talked about existing issues that remained among WWE Superstars in the company and how the culture of competition that existed in WWE when he first made his debut for the company was something that was hostile and unfamiliar to him.

Sami Zayn on the difference in cultures in WWE and the independent scene

Sami Zayn pointed out how the mindset was very different in WWE from the independent scene. He compared the two and said that in the independent scene, everyone was a friend to one another, and it was not a competitive environment.

However, in WWE the situation is different. He said that when he first debuted in WWE, there was a culture that the person sitting next to you was not your friend, but a threat instead. It should be noted that he said that this has changed since that time.

"On the independents, it's a very different mindset. We are all just buddies. I would not call it a competitive environment. Everybody wanted to have great matches, but it's not like you viewed the other person as a threat. When you come to WWE, especially back then, it's different now, but it fostered a culture that the person sitting next to you was not your friend, he was a threat to your success. It was the culture at the time. I remember struggling with that."