Sami Zayn has been one of the fixtures on WWE SmackDown recently. At WWE Clash of Champions, he is set to face AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat TLC match for the WWE Intercontinental title. However, before that, he recently appeared on The Blindboy Podcast (h/t POST Wrestling), where he talked about possibly being banned from going to Saudi Arabia.

WWE has a long term relationship with Saudi Arabia, and Sami Zayn is one of the wrestlers who has not visited the country during WWE's deal with them.

Sami Zayn on if he is banned from going to Saudi Arabia with WWE

Sami Zayn talked about WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia and admitted that he did not know the specifics of the deal as he was never invited to go. He said that he was not really interested in going there, to begin with, and had never really looked into it.

“I don’t know. I don’t know the specifics on this. To this day I didn’t really ask because I wasn’t really keen on going anyway. But WWE did a thing, a partnership sort of or signed some sort of deal to put on these shows in Saudi Arabia for I don’t know, what? Ten years or something like that, and I just wasn’t invited to go and I never really dug into it too much because I wasn’t keen on going to begin with, but I would like to discuss that for a moment because there is a certain amount… there’s a certain amount of… what’s the word I’m looking for here? You know, it became very popular, very easy to say, ‘Well you shouldn’t go to this country because they do these awful things’ and I understand it and I agree and if I was asked to perform in Israel, I wouldn’t, right? But at the same time, I perform in the United States, you know what I mean? And I live in the United States. So there’s that sort of dissonance to get your head around a little bit. So I don’t know, I don’t know. I don’t know how I feel about all of that.”