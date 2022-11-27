Sami Zayn proves his loyalty to Roman Reigns as The Bloodline secures victory at WWE Survivor Series

The Bloodline once again proved that they are "the ones" in WWE as the villainous faction defeated the team of Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the main event of Survivor Series WarGames.

Roman Reigns' faction entered the match at a disadvantage as The Usos lost their bout against McIntyre and Sheamus last night on SmackDown. Jey Uso and Butch kickstarted the competition. The duo exchanged a few blows before Ridge Holland entered the match.

While Jimmy was set to enter the match next, Roman Reigns instructed Sami Zayn to move forward. The Honorary Uce calculated his strategy before joining the bout. The two fought off for a few more minutes before Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring. The Scotsman slammed Jey into the cage three times before hitting two Overhead Suplexes on Zayn.

Jimmy Uso then entered the hellish structure to even out the odds for his stable. The Samoan also brought in some tables. Tensions rose between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn as Jey accidentally hit Zayn. Kevin Owens was next to enter the match, and he came in with a few chairs. Zayn and Owens came face-to-face before Ridge attacked the former.

Solo Sikoa walked in next, followed by Sheamus, who entered as the final member of his team. A few minutes later, Roman Reigns emerged as the bout's final entrant. Both teams stared down each other from opposite rings before the eventual showdown began.

By the end, KO had the match in his grasp as he struck Reigns with a stunner. However, Sami Zayn stopped the referee's hand from counting three. The Honorary Uce went on to prove his allegiance to The Bloodline by hitting a low blow on his former best friend. He followed it up with a Helluva Kick, setting up Jey Uso for a match-ending splash.

The event ended with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline standing tall.

