Sami Zayn publicly claims he is embarrassed about WWE's treatment of NBA star following SmackDown

This past Friday on SmackDown, NBA superstar Trae Young was ejected from ringside after interfering in a match featuring Sami Zayn. Taking to Twitter, Zayn wrote that he is embarrassed by how WWE officials have treated Young.

In his tweet, Sami Zayn goes on to mention that WWE's treatment of Trae Young is almost as bad as how Knicks fans have treated him. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion even wrote that Young's only crime was being Zayn's guest.

Here's the tweet from Sami Zayn in the aftermath of this week's SmackDown:

I am embarrassed by how @WWE official treated Trae Young. Almost as bad as how Knicks fans have treated him.



His only crime was being Sami Zayn’s guest. https://t.co/ubzFbfOz0X — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 12, 2021

Following the turn of events that occurred on SmackDown involving Sami Zayn and Trae Young, the former caught up with the NBA star backstage. Zayn tried his best to apologize for everything that happened.

However, things didn't quite turn out the way Zayn was hoping for. Young didn't seem very interested in listening to Zayn's apology. The former Intercontinental Champion tried to explain the situation to Trae by stating that everyone in WWE has it out for him and Young responded by saying that he would see him in Atlanta. The NBA star eventually left Sami Zayn alone and frustrated.

Kings of New York City. pic.twitter.com/1jARS6xj2S — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 11, 2021

Sami Zayn was in action in a multi-man tag team match this past weekend on SmackDown

Sami Zayn teamed up with fellow heel Apollo Crews, the Dirty Dawgz, and Otis. The five men faced the team of Big E, Rick Boogs, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dominik & Rey Mysterio.

During the match, Young attacked Mysterio from ringside which eventually led to him being ejected by the referee. With the big distraction being caused due to the mishap, Big E hit the Big Ending on Sami Zayn and picked up the win for the babyfaces on SmackDown.

