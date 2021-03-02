Sami Zayn reaches impressive milestone in his wrestling career

Sami Zayn is celebrating reaching the 19-year mark in his pro wrestling career.

Taking to Twitter, the conspiracy theorist confirmed he is entering his nineteenth year as a professional wrestler, and thanked those he had met during his career. Not to get too carried away with his accomplishments, Zayn simply said "I've done well."

Here is what Sami Zayn said in his tweet:

"I had my first wrestling match 19 years ago today. I’ve done well. Thanks to everyone along the way."

I had my first wrestling match 19 years ago today. I’ve done well. Thanks to everyone along the way. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 1, 2021

After posting his tweet, another name from the wrestling world was quick to reach out and congratulate Zayn. Matt Sydal - known to WWE fans as Evan Bourne - replied to Sami, recalling a couple of instances where the two had shared the ring together on the independent circuit, and called him an inspiration and a gift to the pro wrestling business.

Here's what Matt Sydal said to Sami Zayn:

"I’m really thankful for our first ever match at IWA-MS, our DG tours together and of course our comedy match in the UK after the ring broke. You’re an inspiration to us all and a gift to the pro wrestling business!!"

Sami Zayn is yet to win a world title in WWE

My documentary crew has been capturing explosive footage.

I can’t wait for it all to come out. https://t.co/sqjmiVMmtr — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) February 27, 2021

With a long and illustrious wrestling career already in the bag, one mountain that's seemingly left for Sami Zayn to climb in WWE is to win a world championship. However, the former Intercontinental Champion insists this isn't something he needs to accomplish in order to feel complete.

In a recent interview with SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, Zayn explained that he feels a world title is not necessary to have a very successful wrestling career, but in the same breath, it would be "pretty cool."

"It’s not like I feel incomplete, or my career feels incomplete unless I win the Universal Championship, right? That’s not what drives me. That’s not the type of person I am. But, having said that, I’ll also say it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty cool to have it on the resume and it’s pretty cool because it kind of etches you in a certain… What does it even matter, I guess, in the long run? But it’s sort of just a nice feather in your cap. And it’s also an indicator of the status you’re reaching at that time in your career."

Sami Zayn is currently in the process of making a 'documentary' which he hopes will help expose the 'conspiracy' against him.