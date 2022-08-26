Sami Zayn reacted to hometown crowd's standing ovation during WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn reacted to his hometown crowd, giving him a standing ovation on last week's SmackDown.

The show was held at the Bell Center in Montreal, Canada. Sami Zayn competed against Sheamus, Corbin, Madcap, and Ricochet in his hometown in a fatal five-way match to determine the number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Although Zayn lost the match, he was celebrated by the Canadian crowd.

Sami Zayn is currently playing a heel character. For the Montreal crowd, he was their hero. Zayn received one of the loudest pops of the night during his entrance and while he was competing.

Mid-way through the match, the Honorary Uce suffered a shoulder injury and was taken backstage. When he returned, the crowd again gave their hometown hero a loud cheer.

WWE tweeted a video of Zayn's entrance, and the former Intercontinental Champion replied to the tweet by thanking his hometown crowd.

"What a joy. I’ve lived a good life," Sami Zayn tweeted.

Fans react to Sami Zayn's tweet

Fans mentioned that the crowd's reaction was wonderful and they were elated to see it.

One fan who was there on SmackDown mentioned that it was one of the loudest pops he had ever been part of.

Sic Rick @SicRick666 @SamiZayn I was there, and that hands down was the loudest pop i ever heard in my life. The Bell Center was Loud. @SamiZayn I was there, and that hands down was the loudest pop i ever heard in my life. The Bell Center was Loud.

Fans appreciated the former Intercontinental Champion and thanked him for giving them plenty of amazing moments to cherish.

F Sϙυαɾҽ♟️#DrewChamp @HamidRaza52 🏻 🏻 🏻 @SamiZayn Sami Sami Sami..... You are one of the Greatest Entertainer in Pro Wrestling.... Man you deserves something extraordinary @SamiZayn Sami Sami Sami..... You are one of the Greatest Entertainer in Pro Wrestling.... Man you deserves something extraordinary 🙌🏻🔥🔥👍🏻👍🏻

ronk. @conorRONK @SamiZayn you’re an all time great, one of the best to do it @SamiZayn you’re an all time great, one of the best to do it

One fan also appreciated ring announcer Samantha Irvin for introducing Zayn.

Some fans also requested the former Intercontinental Champion to be in WWE's Clash at the Castle, taking place in Cardiff on September 3rd.

One fan wanted the Honorary Uce to consult with Triple H and get his old theme song back.

Zayn has held the top title in NXT and a fan wanted the former NXT Champion to capture the top title in WWE as well.

NRL1995 @leclair2022 @SamiZayn Now go get that WWE Title in 2023 @SamiZayn Now go get that WWE Title in 2023

The former Intercontinental Champion is currently in a storyline with The Bloodline. Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso have seemingly accepted Zayn to be part of their faction, but Jey Uso still is not fond of Zayn.

Do you think Jey Uso will accept the former Intercontinental Champion to be part of the Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

