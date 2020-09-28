Sami Zayn reacts after becoming the undisputed Intercontinental Champion at WWE Clash Of Champions 2020

WWE Clash of Champions opened with what was one of the most brutal and innovative ladder matches that we have ever witnessed. With all the confusion about the rightful titleholder, Sami Zayn, Jeff Hardy, and AJ Styles had a triple threat match to determine the undisputed Intercontinental Champion.

The match at Clash of Champions saw several massive and brutal spots. Sami Zayn went on to handcuff Jeff Hardy's ear to a ladder and then handcuffed AJ Styles' hand to another one. With that, Sami Zayn was able to climb the ladder and become the undisputed Intercontinental Champion.

Sami Zayn has now reacted to his massive victory on Clash of Champions tonight, replying to WWE on FOX's tweet of him never going to shut his mount again.

What's next for Sami Zayn?

Sami Zayn returned to WWE after a long hiatus recently. He never lost his Intercontinental title and was just stripped off it for not being able to compete and defend it. It was AJ Styles who was crowned the new IC champion after he won a tournament on SmackDown. The Phenomenal One went on to lose the title to Jeff Hardy before SummerSlam.

With Sami Zayn back and now the undisputed Intercontinental Champion, there are several possible directions for him. We might see him taking on either Jeff Hardy or AJ Styles in the coming weeks and then moving on to a new challenger.

