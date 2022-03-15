"Please stop I'm losing it" - Sami Zayn reacts to Johnny Knoxville's prank

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has taken to Twitter to post a video reacting to Johnny Knoxville leaking his phone number.

Zayn is engaged in an ongoing feud with the Jackass Forever star, following the latter's entry in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. A war of words ensued between them on social media before the former MTV star cost Zayn his Intercontinental Championship.

Following a series of skits posted to Knoxville's Twitter account, the former Intercontinental Champion attained his phone number and began sending him angry texts. This prompted Knoxville to publicly release Zayn's number, leading the former IC Champion to receive over 20,000 text messages.

Sami has now posted a video to Twitter featuring him and a fan sharing a phone call. On the call, he claimed to be losing his mind, having been receiving calls non-stop for the last two days.

"PLEASE STOP I"M LOSING IT." Zayn said

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn PLEASE STOP I’M LOSING IT PLEASE STOP I’M LOSING IT https://t.co/wMrk4PV834

Zayn also pleaded with people to stop calling him, and the fan on the call with him promised to spread the message.

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville was rumored to be a title match

Though it was confirmed that the duo would square off at WrestleMania 38, the stakes for the match were almost much higher.

It was initially rumored that the two would compete for the Intercontinental Championship at the "Grandest Stage of Them All." However, it never became a reality as Zayn dropped the title to Ricochet a few weeks ago.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn GUYS THIS IS NOT A GAME GUYS THIS IS NOT A GAME https://t.co/Laxt0nzFAc

