"THIS NEEDS TO STOP!" - Sami Zayn reacts to his personal information being written in subway toilets

Poor Sami Zayn can't seem to catch a break. The former three-time Intercontinental Champion has often said that there is a conspiracy against him within WWE. But dealing with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville over the last few months has taken things to a whole new level.

Zayn thought he got one over Knoxville last week by trying to intimidate him via text message. But Knoxville turned it around by broadcasting Zayn's telephone number on the back of a plane for millions of people to see.

TMZ and multiple other outlets have picked up the story, and now the whole world knows the former Intercontinental Champion's personal telephone number. Lately, it only seems to be getting worse as Zayn has taken to social media to ask people to stop all of this nonsense and leave him alone, tweeting out:

"I got calls this morning from several people in NYC saying my phone number is on the walls at the 34th St. subway station. I just got texted these photos of a truck stop bathroom in Oklahoma. THIS NEEDS TO STOP!" Sami Zayn tweeted.

Sami Zayn will face Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38

Johnny Knoxville has cost Zayn multiple opportunities so far this year. The actor cost the SmackDown star his chance to win the 2022 Royal Rumble and played a role in ending his incredibly short third reign as Intercontinental Champion.

The former NXT Champion will look to end things once and for all at WrestleMania 38 as he meets the Jackass star one-on-one inside the squared circle.

Will Zayn finally get his revenge in Dallas? Or will Knoxville have the last laugh? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Zayn's comments? Do you think the WWE Universe should give him a break and stop calling him? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

