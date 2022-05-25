Sami Zayn reacts to photoshopped 'throwback photo' of him and The Bloodline

Sami Zayn recently shared a photo in which he is photoshopped with Roman Reigns and The Usos.

The Master Strategist has been trying his best to appease the group for a while now. On a recent edition of WWE SmackDown, he came out wearing a Bloodline T-Shirt and berated RK-Bro. He predicted that Randy Orton and Riddle would lose their titles if a WWE Tag Team Title Unification match took place. When all was said and done, the duo did lose their RAW Tag Titles to The Usos.

A throwback picture featuring Reigns and The Usos has been making the rounds on the web for a while now. A pro-wrestling Twitter handle shared an edited version of the photograph, with a young Zayn photoshopped into it.

The former Intercontinental Champion noticed the picture and shared it on his official Instagram account. The post received a hilarious response from Jey Uso.

Jey Uso reacts to Zayn's photoshopped picture of The Bloodline

Sami Zayn recently asked The Bloodline for help against Drew McIntyre

Zayn entered Roman Reigns' locker room on an episode of WWE SmackDown last month. He attempted to form an alliance with The Bloodline and told The Tribal Chief that Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro were saying demeaning stuff about him.

This led to Reigns instructing Jimmy and Jey to get involved in a Lumberjack match between McIntyre and Sami Zayn. Riddle and Randy Orton also participated in the match as lumberjacks. The chaotic encounter ended with Zayn escaping through the audience.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Zayn teamed up with The Usos in a six-man tag team match against Riddle and The Street Profits. The bout's final moments saw Jimmy and Jey walking to the back, thus forcing Zayn to fend for himself. An RKO from Riddle ended things for Zayn, and the babyfaces emerged victorious.

Now that Jey Uso has reacted to Sami Zayn's hilarious post, it would be interesting to find out what Reigns thinks of the same. You can learn more about The Bloodline here.

