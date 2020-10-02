Sami Zayn wrestled his first PPV match in nearly six months when he faced Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles in a ladder match to crown the undisputed Intercontinental Champion. He would walk out the winner in what was regarded as the best match of the night.

It seems like Sami Zayn is taking in the moments that he's had since his return, stating his excitement to simply get back in the ring before Clash of Champions 2020.

Despite rumors of WWE potentially 'punishing' Sami Zayn due to his decision to take time off while being Intercontinental Champion, WWE put the title right back on him.

Sami Zayn put out a Tweet reflecting on the Triple Threat Clash, calling it his favorite match in years:

Maybe I’m still riding high due to not having wrestled much in a while, but I think the 3-way ladder match against Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles from #ClashOfChampions2020 this past Sunday might be my favorite televised match I’ve had in about 3-4 years. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 1, 2020

It's hard to disagree, especially since Sami Zayn didn't have unforgettable classic matches between 2017-2020. While he's always been a phenomenal in-ring competitor, his moveset had been adjusted significantly over the years, particularly to adapt to his heel character.

One could make the argument that Sami Zayn's best match since joining WWE's main roster in 2016 was against Kevin Owens at Battleground 2016. While he was a clear-cut babyface at the time, he turned heel over a year later and has maintained variations of that character since. Unfortunately, he had to spend a couple of long stretches on the sidelines, but he's back better than ever!

What's next for Sami Zayn?

Sami Zayn will face Jeff Hardy in an Intercontinental title match on SmackDown. He will be expected to retain the Championship, after which his direction could go anywhere. WWE has been open about heel vs heel match-ups over the last month and it's possible that AJ Styles could then enter a singles feud with Sami Zayn.

Either way, it's going to be interesting to see how WWE handles this version of Sami Zayn. He's never been a priority for WWE, but the COVID-era has seen the company push stars that they normally wouldn't. He could be another name benefiting from the empty arena shows.