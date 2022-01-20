Sami Zayn signs new long-term deal with WWE - Reports

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has signed a new three-year deal with WWE, Fightful Select reports.

Following the announcement that Sami Zayn's long-time friend and rival Kevin Owens had signed a new contract with the company, the rumor mill began stirring about Zayn doing the same thing.

According to Fightful, this has now happened. While the specific length of the contract is unknown, it's been referenced as a "multi-year deal." Owens's deal is for three years, so it's likely that Sami was offered a similar deal.

Signing Sami Zayn was a priority for WWE

This has to come as a relief to WWE, who have already seen a number of their former talent let their contracts run out with the company and sign elsewhere. According to the reports, much like the services of Kevin Owens, retaining those of Sam Zayn was of the utmost priority for WWE.

At the moment, Zayn is working on TV with Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville, who is also set to be in the Royal Rumble match later this month. Pairing him in the ring with a high-profile celebrity guest like Knoxville shows just how much WWE regards Zayn's skills. The Conspiracy Theorist has been confirmed for the Royal Rumble as well.

It's also worth noting that, apart from English, Zayn is also fluent in both Arabic and French. This makes him potentially valuable during overseas tours (and in Canada) in terms of promotion.

Zayn has been with WWE since 2013, debuting in NXT in March of that year. Since then, he's gone on to hold the NXT Championship, as well as the Intercontinental Championship twice since moving to the main roster.

