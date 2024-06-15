Sami Zayn retains the Intercontinental Championship after major name walks out on Chad Gable

Sami Zayn defended his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable at WWE Clash at the Castle. The former Bloodline member was able to walk out with gold still around his waist after Otis walked out on his fellow Alpha Academy member.

Chad Gable has been chasing the Intercontinental Championship over the last few months. After coming up short against Gunther on multiple occasions, the Alpha Academy leader trained Sami Zayn and helped him dethrone The Ring General. However, Gable soon turned heel in his quest for the gold.

The 38-year-old got another shot at the title at Clash at the Castle where he faced Zayn in a singles match. During the match, Gable and Zayn accidentally laid out Maxinne Dupri, which led to Otis walking out on his leader. The distraction allowed Sami Zayn to deliver a Helluva Kick and retain the championship.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable was left furious in the ring after his faction members once again failed to help him. There are speculations that the former tag team champion could join forces with The Creed Brothers and the seeds for the same have been planted already. The loss at Clash at the Castle could be the final straw that leads to Chad parting ways with the Alpha Academy.