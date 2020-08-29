Tonight on SmackDown, Jeff Hardy put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura. It was a great contest, again with Hardy's opponent going after his injured knee. After a Twist of Fate and a Swanton Bomb, though, Hardy was able to walk away with his title in tow.

The King of Strong Style wasn't the only man Hardy had to look out for on SmackDown, though. Throughout the match, AJ Styles was on commentary berating the Charismatic Enigma for being a fraudulent champion.

That's kind of ironic, considering Styles was called the same by the "True" Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. Speaking of The Great Liberator, Sami Zayn made a shocking return to SmackDown tonight.

Sami Zayn attacks Jeff Hardy on SmackDown, claims to be real Intercontinental Champion

As Jeff Hardy celebrated with the Intercontinental Championship, he was shocked to hear the music of the returning Sami Zayn. The former...possibly current Intercontinental Champion even showed up with his title.

Thanks to a distraction by AJ Styles, Zayn was able to lay Hardy out with the Helluva Kick. Looks like we may have a three-way for the IC Championship in the near future.

Kayla Braxton caught up to Sami Zayn backstage, who said he's all about righting wrongs. He said Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles are fraudulent IC Champions. Zayn is the only true champion and he's never lost the title.

When asked why he wasn't here to defend it, the Great Liberator said that it doesn't matter. He's a true Intercontinental Champion in every sense of the word.