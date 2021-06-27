Sami Zayn shares footage of a match he had with an AEW superstar

Sami Zayn is one of the most talented stars on WWE's roster. He has achieved great things since joining the company, including becoming the NXT Champion as well as the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

However, Zayn's ability as a pro-wrestler was known to the industry long before he joined WWE.

He has had plenty of stints across numerous promotions, including Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Chikara and ROH. During his time in these promotions, he was known for his infamous luchadore character El Generico.

Sami Zayn recently retweeted some footage from a match he had before his WWE days, where he was facing current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega as El Generico. The video was shared via Twitter, where Zayn corrected a fan who claimed that it was he who was facing Omega.

"This was actually Kenny Omega vs. El Generico. Pretty great match." said Sami Zayn

It was a brilliant match, in which Kenny Omega came out on top. However, there can be no denying how good and creative Sami Zayn was as El Generico.

The character was last seen in 2013, when Sami Zayn made an appearance for the Hart Legacy Wrestling promotion in Calgary. Sami Zayn signed with WWE shortly after and El Generico has not been seen since.

Sami Zayn will face Kevin Owens next week in a Last Man Standing match

Sami Zayn has had a hectic month so far. The Great Liberator recently had one of the toughest matches of his career against one of his most fierce rivals, Kevin Owens. The two had a hell of a match at Hell in a Cell, one which saw Sami Zayn come out on top.

Following his outstanding victory, Sami Zayn met with WWE official Adam Pearce to discuss the possibility of having him included in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Adam Pearce obliged, but informed Zayn that he would have to defeat his rival Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match on next week's episode of SmackDown if he hopes to qualify.

It will certainly be a match to watch out for, as Sami Zayn will look to seal his position in the Money in the Bank ladder match. The Prizefighter will be looking to do the same, but revenge will be on his mind as well.

