Sami Zayn reveals if he is actually making a documentary

Sami Zayn has been claiming for some time now that WWE are conspiring against him. To prove his point, The Great Liberator has hired himself a team of cameramen who are "filming" a documentary. Although many believe it is only part of his gimmick, Sami Zayn revealed that he is in the midst of making a short film.

Sami Zayn is a Canadian professional wrestler currently signed to WWE's SmackDown brand. A former NXT and Intercontinental Champion, Zayn is one of the few WWE Superstars who have withstood the test of time and continues to be a fan favorite. He now don the role of one of WWE's best heels as The Great Liberator.

In an interview with Ryan Satin from FOX Sports, Sami Zayn revealed that much of the footage would be used to produce a short documentary. Zayn has been threatening to release a documentary showing all the atrocities he has been subjected to by WWE as part of his gimmick. In the interview, he revealed that he is in the midst of making one.

"I don’t know about full length. Like, it’s not going to be an hour and forty minutes, but it’s definitely in the works. That’s for real, yeah."

The Great Liberator @SamiZayn talks character development, long hair and this Sunday's #SmackDown #WWEChamber being the most unique yet plus much more with @ryansatin https://t.co/tfNoA6FUCC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 19, 2021

Sami Zayn earned himself a great opportunity recently, winning himself a chance to become the number one contender for the Universal Championship. Zayn will get his chance at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view when he enters the contraption along with Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, and Jey Uso.

Sami Zayn released some exclusive footage recently

Following his most recent win over the Mysterio family alongside King Corbin, Sami Zayn was jubilant backstage. He had won himself a chance to become the #1 contender for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. However, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik were not too happy about this and confronted him backstage.

I’ve been accused of being a narcissistic conspiracy theorist with a persecution complex, but watch this bit of footage captured by my documentary crew.

The Mysterios behavior not only went unpunished by @WWE management, I am told they got a bonus for it!

pic.twitter.com/nJLlGvwnfr — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) February 14, 2021

Sami Zayn's documentary is for sure going to be a fun watch. Although he may seem deluded, The Great Liberator is a great artist as well and might just produce a masterpiece with this upcoming documentary.