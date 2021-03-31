"These corporate pigs in WWE..." - Sami Zayn reveals why he is angry with the company

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has revealed why he has sought the help of YouTuber and actor Logan Paul. Zayn said that he was unsure of WWE putting out his documentary, which is why he needs Paul's YouTube reach.

On Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Sami Zayn was asked about celebrity YouTuber Logan Paul and if he would join him in WWE.

Zayn said that he didn't know (the podcast was recorded before WWE confirmed that Logan Paul would be alongside Sami Zayn on SmackDown). He added that he would need a person like Paul, with the huge YouTube reach that he has.

"I don't know (about Sami Zayn and Logan Paul getting together in WWE). I know I'm interested in his YouTube reach, for sure, because these corporate pigs in WWE, I don't know if they're going to put out my documentary. And I don't know if I'm going to get the final cut if they do put it out. So I need to make sure that I have someone in my corner with some reach, you know what I'm saying? I got to get it out to the masses, you need a platform. So that's what that's about. You got to think about these things."

Renee Paquette agreed with Sami Zayn. Zayn then said that he enjoys adding snarky remarks to his promos, which have political undertones.

Logan Paul confirmed for Sami Zayn's documentary trailer launch

Sami Zayn filming his documentary on SmackDown

Sami Zayn has been filming a mock documentary (or 'mockumentary') over the last few weeks in WWE, highlighting the injustice meted out to him in WWE.

He will be joined by Logan Paul on this upcoming SmackDown show for the launch of Zayn's documentary trailer.

Sami Zayn will face Kevin Owens in a singles match at next month's WrestleMania 37.

