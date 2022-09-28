Sami Zayn reveals that he had to cancel personal plans to attend WWE RAW

Sami Zayn understands that some sacrifices must be made when you're part of The Bloodline.

Following last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Honorary Uce and Solo Sikoa were on RAW Talk to discuss Zayn's big win over AJ Styles. During the interview, The Master Strategist revealed that he canceled going to a Ringo Starr concert in Montreal to handle The Phenomenal One.

Despite the change in plans, Zayn didn't seem too bothered about it as he took to social media today to declare that The Bloodline handled their business Monday night. Tweeting out:

"Plans canceled, business handled," Sami Zayn said in a tweet.

Sami Zayn is still riding high over becoming The Honorary Uce

The Bloodline's segment Friday night on SmackDown still has the entire WWE Universe buzzing.

Roman Reigns surprised Sami Zayn with his own "Honorary Uce" T-Shirt and officially welcomed him into The Bloodline, much to the chagrin of Jey Uso.

The Master Strategist has been flying high since SmackDown on both WWE programming and social media, proudly displaying his gifted Honorary Uce shirt in the process.

This has also inspired the WWE Universe to make some great memes on social media regarding the big moment for The Honorary Uce. Zayn responded to one that has frequently been used over the years of a large group at a bar, reacting to a moment on big screen television in an almost riotous fashion.

The former Intercontinental Champion referred to the SmackDown segment as a beautiful and historical moment.

"A beautiful & historic moment that'll be remembered for years to come," Zayn said in a tweet.

Zayn's win over AJ Styles was his first televised singles win on WWE programming since his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura on the June 24 episode of SmackDown.

