"Took him to the next level" - Former Champion reveals important advice he was given by Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon knows how to get the best out of his WWE Superstars on the microphone.

Sami Zayn was a recent guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, Zayn revealed the advice that Mr. McMahon gave him to improve his WWE promos.

"Another thing Vince said in that same talk he was like, ‘You’re yelling at me and when you yell at me I just check out,’ which I get," Sami Zayn said. "He used Baron Corbin or someone as an example and he was like. ‘Look at Baron Corbin. He used to be tough and talked like whatever but that’s not what took him to the next level. It was being happy and laughing that’s just so obnoxious that you just want to punch him in the face.'"

Vince McMahon may believe that Sami Zayn is naturally obnoxious

Sami Zayn also expressed how he thinks the WWE Chairman might view him.

The SmackDown star mentioned how he believes McMahon "sees" him as obnoxious, stating that's where the boss thinks Zayn is able to draw his heat from in the first place.

"I think he genuinely sees me as an obnoxious human being already, really I think he does," Sami Zayn continued. "So he’s like ‘That’s where your character is. That’s where your heat is.'" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Sami Zayn had one of the standout feuds on the road to WrestleMania with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. Zayn's match against Knoxville during night two of WrestleMania 38 got mainstream media attention following the matchup.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn



By walking out on a match on live TV with millions watching, I used my platform to stand with the masses & make a statement on the class war being waged on the proletariat. twitter.com/wwe/status/151… WWE @WWE Is @SamiZayn scared of @DMcIntyreWWE Is @SamiZayn scared of @DMcIntyreWWE? https://t.co/owtrVVk3dr They claim I “ran away” from Drew McIntyre. Wrong. It wasn’t cowardice, it was activism.By walking out on a match on live TV with millions watching, I used my platform to stand with the masses & make a statement on the class war being waged on the proletariat. #workingclasshero They claim I “ran away” from Drew McIntyre. Wrong. It wasn’t cowardice, it was activism.By walking out on a match on live TV with millions watching, I used my platform to stand with the masses & make a statement on the class war being waged on the proletariat. #workingclasshero twitter.com/wwe/status/151…

What do you make of Sami Zayn's comments? Do you view the former Intercontinental Champion as an obnoxious human being? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

