"I'm over the moon" - Sami Zayn reveals what made him re-sign with WWE

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has explained what made him re-sign with WWE. Zayn is currently regarded as one of the top stars in the company and is fresh on the back of an incredible WrestleMania 38 match against Johnny Knoxville.

According to a report from Fightful in January, it was noted that Zayn had chosen to re-sign with WWE. The report suggested that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion signed a three-year contract.

During his recent conversation on the Out of Character podcast, Zayn claimed that he feels very appreciative even to have the slightest amount of creative input within the company. He said:

"Having even a little bit of creative input, I think that's really what's taken my appreciation and my enjoyment of being here in WWE to another level. I'll say, 'Hey, I really wish we would kind of do this.' And when some version of it happens, I'm thrilled, I'm over the moon, what more could you ask for? That's it." (14:00 onwards)

Sami Zayn recalled his match with Daniel Bryan from WrestleMania 36

At WrestleMania 36, Sami Zayn faced Daniel Bryan in an incredible singles match contested for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. While WrestleMania 36 took place behind closed doors, Zayn recently explained why he felt his match with Bryan stood out.

Zayn believes that his bout against Bryan never felt weird, whereas the same can't be said for other matches on the show. He added:

"Part of the reason why I'm such a fan of my match with Daniel Bryan, I know it's not exactly what you expect when you see on paper, Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania, Intercontinental Championship, you're expecting one thing, I know it wasn't that and I would've loved to have that," said Zayn. "But the thing that I'm so proud about that match is when you watch that back, it never feels weird that it's in an empty arena. And if you watch the rest of WrestleMania, a lot of matches feel really weird that it's in an empty arena." (11:08 onwards)

The former NXT Champion might've lost to Johnny Knoxville at this year's Show of Shows but seems to be enjoying his time in the company, especially under his current gimmick.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh