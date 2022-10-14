"I didn't even think that was possible" - Sami Zayn details the original plans before joining The Bloodline

Sami Zayn recently revealed the original plan that WWE had for him before he joined The Bloodline on SmackDown was to have an on-screen relationship with Roman Reigns.

Earlier this year, Sami Zayn began his pursuit of joining The Bloodline after losing to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38. The Liberator, who claimed to be the locker room leader at the time, wanted to join the dominant faction and began proving his worth to the members so the stable.

After months of hard work, Zayn finally became an Honorary Uce. On WWE Deutschland, the former champion detailed the original plans that would have made him an ally of the stable rather than joining forces together on SmackDown:

"The initial idea wasn't necessarily to join the Bloodline cause I didn't even think that was possible. It's the Bloodline, you'll have to be blood, right? But the idea was that, I was calling myself the locker room leader, especially at that time. And of course, Roman Reigns is the Head of The Table. So the idea would've been to have sorta on-screen relationship where I'm checking in with him and he's checking in with me. And I can help him out when the time is right.." (20:31 to 21:00)

Fans would have missed out on Zayn's quirky character within the group if WWE had decided to stick to their original plans.

Sami Zayn is set to face Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown

The Honorary Uce has tried his best to connect with Jey Uso, but has failed on several occasions. Last week, Roman Reigns ordered Zayn to take care of Jey Uso as he didn't want any part of it.

During a backstage altercation with The New Day, Zayn challenged the duo to a six-person tag team match. Later, New Day teamed up with Braun Strowman to defeat The Bloodline's Jimmy and Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.

The Liberator was also challenged by New Day's Kofi Kingston for a match on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn can make Jey trust in him similar to the other members of the Bloodline.

