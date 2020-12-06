WWE legend Pat Patterson passed away earlier this week at the age of 79. The Hall of Famer was a legend inside the ring and was an influential figure backstage after his retirement.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn recently paid tribute to Pat Patterson during an appearance on Talking Smack.

Sami Zayn on how Pat Patterson pushed for him backstage

When I won the NXT Title, Pat was so proud & so happy, he HAD to be there to celebrate with me.

If you watch it now it’s so funny, all the NXT kids...and Pat Patterson.

He’s the happiest one there.

They told him “Pat you can’t go out there” and he said,

“TRY AND FUCKING STOP ME” pic.twitter.com/jGdFbSjIbp — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 2, 2020

Sami Zayn was a guest on this week's edition of Talking Smack, and the Intercontinental Champion opened up about Patterson, who passed away earlier this week. Zayn revealed how Patterson pushed for him behind the scenes and even spoke to Vince McMahon about giving him more opportunities:

"You may know this. You were around in WWE backstage between the years 2013 and 2015 or 2016. He [Pat Patterson] would sing my praises to everybody and anybody that would listen. He was such a fan of mine in the most humbling sort of way. He genuinely believed in my ability. At a time when I was still trying to make my name in NXT and trying to prove myself and trying to get any opportunity that I could, he was the first one to really, and I mean really, push for me with all the higher-ups, with Vince himself."

My Intercontinental Title reign is historic.

It’s been 270 days since I won it.

I never lost it and still managed to win it TWICE.

I’ve beaten top competitors & future Hall of Famers.

Despite @WWE trying to oust me I’ve overcome it all.

All for the people.pic.twitter.com/DgmtYPoMn6 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 3, 2020

Sami Zayn also spoke about his relationship with Pat Patterson:

"From a personal standpoint, there's so much that can be said about him because he had a real joie de vivre which is a French term for a lust and a love for life. We had a lot in common and I don't just have this love for him because of how he spoke up for me professionally, he genuinely had this lust for life that was just so admirable that I will definitely take with me as a life lesson for years to come. He knew how to live."

Sami Zayn also spoke about how proud he is to hold the Intercontinental Championship right now and represent everything it stands for:

Advertisement

"It was amazing to see the original Intercontinental Championshiop featured on SmackDown the other night. It's nice. It's nice. I don't know what else to say. It's very nice that I can represent this championship in his memory, at this time."

Pat Patterson was the first Intercontinental Champion in WWE, winning it in a tounament in Rio de Janeiro. He was also the brains behind the Royal Rumble match.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling