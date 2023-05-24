Sami Zayn reveals surprising WWE ring name he once pitched

Sami Zayn has revealed a surprising ring name he pitched to WWE before he became a star in the industry.

Zayn is on the best run of his career and came very close to defeating Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this past February at WWE Elimination Chamber. Roman and Sami will meet again this Saturday at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Reigns recently mocked The Usos for losing to Zayn and Owens and will be teaming up with Solo Sikoa to bring the titles back to The Bloodline.

Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were guests on WWE's The Bump today ahead of their title defense against Reigns and Sikoa at Night of Champions. During the conversation, Sami got hung up on Cathy Kelley, referring to Robocop as a "titular cyborg:"

"Can we get clarity on this titular cyborg, is that his nickname? Is that his thing? Like, 'It's the titular cyborg, Robocop!'. Is it an official moniker, like an official nickname?," said Sami Zayn. [00:01 - 00:16]

Sami Zayn then referred to Brock Lesnar as "The Anomaly," Kevin Owens immediately noted that his nickname is The Beast Incarnate. Cathy joked that Sami is the one who is an anomaly, and he revealed that he had pitched that as his moniker in the past.

"That is fine, I actually had pitched that. That is a compliment. I had pitched that as my nickname, actually," he added. [00:43 - 00:48]

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have a chance to cause The Bloodline to implode at WWE Night of Champions

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn put their differences aside and unite over one common goal, to destroy The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn was formerly an Honorary Uce in the faction, but his fate was clear after he disobeyed The Tribal Chief's orders at Royal Rumble 2023. Instead of hitting Kevin Owens with a chair, Zayn chose to hit Reigns instead, which was the end of his time in The Bloodline.

The tension within The Bloodline is at an all-time high. Reigns has essentially banished The Usos from the group and could lose them forever if he fails to defeat Owens and Zayn at Night of Champions. On the most recent Monday's edition of RAW, Owens and Zayn continued to play mind games with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline by dedicating the title match to The Usos.

There is a lot of pressure on Roman Reigns to bring the Undisputed Tag Team Championships back to The Bloodline at Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see how the group will react during his celebration for 1,000 days as Universal Champion if he comes up short at the premium live event.

Which team do you think will be walking out of WWE Night of Champions as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

