Sami Zayn ruled out of RAW main event by potentially new addition to The Judgment Day

Sami Zayn was originally scheduled for the main event of RAW in a six-man tag team match that would have seen him team up with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. But he was taken out by a potential new Judgment Day member.

That possible member is none other than JD McDonagh, the 33-year-old star who hasn't been utilized too much on RAW since his addition to the roster during the Draft. He was previously in a segment that saw Balor and Priest confront each other. He suggested that the Money in the Bank briefcase was getting between the two Judgment Day members.

McDonagh has also been seen with Balor in backstage segments a few months ago.

JD McDonagh took out Sami Zayn on RAW, with the latter having a brutal-looking elbow injury.

As a result, doctors refused to clear Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes found themselves in a position where they were potentially two-on-three. Thankfully for them, Shinsuke Nakamura came to their rescue and offered to be their partner for the night.

It will be interesting to see how things play out. The Seth Rollins-Cody Rhodes dynamic has a lot of people glued because of the feud they had last year.

