Sami Zayn's backstage segment with 32-year-old star made no sense, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn is currently involved in one of the hottest storylines in WWE with Alpha Academy. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not impressed with the Intercontinental Champion's backstage segment on RAW.

The former Bloodline member is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable at Clash at the Castle after weeks of animosity between them. Gable has also been harassing fellow Alpha Academy members since turning heel, making Otis attack Zayn on multiple occasions.

However, despite Otis laying out Sami last week, the Intercontinental Champion was seen talking to the powerhouse on WWE RAW, attempting to talk him into leaving Chad Gable. The segment did not sit well with Vince Russo, who noted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that Zayn should not have been friendly with Otis after the latter's actions last week.

"You got Sami Zayn backstage literally standing right next to Otis. Now we get mambi-pambi, sissy marry talk. Forget all that, he’s standing right next to Otis, who laid him out last week. I remember Gable told Otis to lay him out and he laid him out. Now Sami is standing next to Otis, having a conversation with him. And people wonder why I have a problem with Sami." [25:22 onwards]

Sami Zayn has been trying to get Otis free from Chad Gable's shackles over the last few weeks but has failed so far. Many believe that the powerhouse could finally turn at WWE Clast at the Castle.

