Sami Zayn’s Bloodline gear was originally supposed to look very different

Sami Zayn's current wrestling attire isn't too different than what we're used to seeing in the past.

In recent months, The Honorary Uce has become a staple feature on The Bloodline and one of the most popular characters in all of WWE programming. But should his affiliation with The Bloodline affect the gear Zayn wears inside the squared circle?

WWE gear designer Sarath Ton was a recent guest on Not Sam Wrestling to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When talking about Sami Zayn's current gear with The Bloodline, Ton revealed that it was going to be pretty different compared to what is currently being dished out.

“So I’ve been working on Sami’s stuff for a little while, and when he transitioned into the storyline with The Bloodline, we had talked about putting ‘Honorary’ on his tights, putting it on the shirt,” Sarath Ton said. “For whatever reason, things didn’t progress as quickly as we wanted them to, as far as the gear. And then all of a sudden that moment comes where Roman [Reigns] bestows the shirt on him. I was telling him, ‘Yeah, if we had put ‘Honorary’ on your pants when you had wanted to, then you wouldn’t have got that emotional beat that we got then. Because now, Roman’s bestowing you with that ‘Honorary’ name.'” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Sam Roberts @notsam



The Bloodline wind War Games, the story, and where it goes from here



Plus-



Get it now on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts



podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/not… New Notsam Wrestling is up!The Bloodline wind War Games, the story, and where it goes from herePlus- @IamMikaze sits down with me to talk about life making gear for WWE!Get it now on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts New Notsam Wrestling is up!The Bloodline wind War Games, the story, and where it goes from herePlus- @IamMikaze sits down with me to talk about life making gear for WWE!Get it now on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get podcastspodcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/not… https://t.co/BaVLeltRIW

How well will Sami Zayn's new shirt sell when it releases on WWE Shop?

On last night's edition of WWE RAW, Sami Zayn had a "Feeling Ucey?" shirt on for the first time ever.

At the time of writing, the shirt still isn't available to order on WWE Shop, but based on the current popularity Zayn's drawing, one has to believe that this could be one of the company's hottest selling shirts of the year if they release it in time for Christmas.

The Honorary Uce shirt is currently the fourth best-selling shirt in the WWE Shop.

Would you like to see this Sami Zayn Honorary Uce gear on WWE programming? Do you plan on purchasing some Ucey merchandise in the near future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comment section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : Will you buy a "Feeling Ucey" shirt on WWE Shop? Yes No 0 votes