Sami Zayn has a message for Apollo Crews before WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has vowed to regain the Intercontinental Championship from Apollo Crews on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Zayn, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, will challenge for the title in a Fatal 4-Way match against Crews, Big E and Kevin Owens. He wrote on Twitter that he is the “champion of the people,” and he wants to represent fans on every continent.

I may not be the people’s champion, but I will always be champion of the people.



This Friday, I win back my Intercontinental Championship and regain my status as a champion and a representative for the people on every continent. pic.twitter.com/TePzZlFeMx — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 20, 2021

In March 2020, Sami Zayn defeated Braun Strowman to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career. The 36-year-old took time away from WWE at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning he had to relinquish the title after 65 days.

Zayn regained the title from Jeff Hardy at Clash of Champions in September 2020. However, his 89-day reign came to an end against Big E on the Christmas Day 2020 episode of SmackDown.

Big E went on to hold the Intercontinental Championship for 107 days before losing it to Apollo Crews on the second night of WrestleMania 37. The match, which had a Nigerian Drum Fight stipulation, also featured the debut of Crews’ new sidekick, Commander Azeez.

Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn’s recent WWE matches

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37

While Sami Zayn targets his third Intercontinental Championship reign, Apollo Crews is looking to retain his title for the third time since WrestleMania. The Nigerian star has retained the title against Big E and Kevin Owens in recent weeks, although he lost the match against Big E via disqualification.

Crews and Zayn teamed up with Chad Gable, King Corbin and Otis on the May 7 episode of SmackDown. The makeshift quintet defeated Big E, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura and The Street Profits in a five-on-five tag team match.

Aside from the 10-man tag team match, Sami Zayn has only competed in one match since his WrestleMania 37 defeat against Kevin Owens. He lost against the same opponent via countout on the April 16 episode of SmackDown.