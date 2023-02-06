Sami Zayn's possible WrestleMania match will have the crowd "standing up and begging for more," Veteran believes (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Sami Zayn's potential match at WrestleMania 39.

Many expect the ongoing saga between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline to end with the former going up against Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows. However, that seems unlikely after Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble to punch his ticket to WrestleMania's main event.

The rumored plan currently for Zayn is to team up with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos for the tag titles. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that the showdown between The Usos and Sami-KO has the potential to burn the stadium down:

"I would like to see that match too because I think they'll burn it down. I think they'll burn that stadium completely down. I think it'll be a great match. I wouldn't pay, but I would actually like to see that match. When you get guys like that and they've got that background, people will want to see it and they'll buy. You don't even have to plan that, just go in there and call it in the ring. I mean, you work out your stuff toward the end. I think they'll have them [crowd] standing up and begging for more and that's exactly what you want." [35:38 - 36:19]

Sami Zayn will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber

The storyline between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline has been one of the most enthralling acts of the last few years. However, the saga seems to be reaching its culmination point after the Master Strategist was kicked out of the group at the Royal Rumble.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures "This Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens-Bloodline-Sami Zayn storyline is probably the best television we’ve done in a decade. And it’s Emmy-worthy in many ways”.



- Michael Cole "This Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens-Bloodline-Sami Zayn storyline is probably the best television we’ve done in a decade. And it’s Emmy-worthy in many ways”. - Michael Cole https://t.co/5eXyhET7oK

Sami Zayn attacked Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week. After which, he declared that he intends to go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns accepted the challenge to fight Zayn in Montreal so he can humiliate him in front of his home crowd and family.

