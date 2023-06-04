Sami Zayn's three-word reaction to Becky Lynch crying during his entrance at WWE Night of Champions

Sami Zayn has finally reacted to the viral clip of a tearful Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions.

WWE shared a behind-the-scenes clip shortly after the Premium Live Event. During Zayn and Kevin Owens' entrance at Night of Champions, Becky Lynch was spotted crying backstage over the massive crowd reaction that the duo received. Fans are aware that Lynch and Zayn are the best of friends in real life.

Last night, Sami Zayn took to Twitter and responded to the viral clip of Lynch from Night of Champions.

Here's what he wrote:

"She’s The Man"

Becky Lynch "cried like a baby" after Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' win at WrestleMania 39

At Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens met The Usos in the main event of the show. The match was contested for The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team title belts. The instant classic ended with the babyfaces picking up a huge win.

Becky Lynch took to Instagram shortly after to share a heartfelt post about Zayn and Owens. She mentioned meeting the duo 17 years ago in Italy and added that they are her brothers now. She also admitted that she cried like a baby when they won the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Here's her full post:

"17 years ago, I met Kevin and Sami on a poorly organized wrestling tour in Italy. After a week I knew we would be friends for life, but they’re like brothers to me now. I’m not too proud to admit I cried like a baby watching them win the main event of WrestleMania last Saturday. They deserve all the success in the world.”

Unfortunately, Lynch failed to win her match against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Night of Champions. Zoey Stark's interference led to Stratus defeating Becky Lynch after hitting her with a Stratusfaction.

How did you initially react to Lynch's heartfelt BTS video from Night of Champions? Share in the comment section below.

