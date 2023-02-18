Sami Zayn's wife sends a message hours before he faces Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023

Sami Zayn's wife has finally spoken up about his upcoming match with Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

Zayn is mere hours away from competing in the biggest match of his entire wrestling career. He will take on Roman Reigns with the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Sami Zayn's wife, Khadijah, recently had a chat with WWE and had the following to say about the big match:

"I just get goosebumps thinking about what tomorrow night's gonna be like. It's gonna be so emotional and just thinking about it... he deserves the world, he deserves this moment, he deserves all the love from everyone in Montreal and the whole WWE Universe. He's worked so hard and I really believe that it's just gonna be a really memorable moment that we're never gonna forget for the rest of our lives." [00:01-00:40]

Sami Zayn is hell-bent on doing the unthinkable at Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns has held the Universal title for more than 900 days at this point. He has beaten the absolute best that WWE has had to offer over the past 30 months. With his WrestleMania 38 win over Brock Lesnar, he bagged the WWE Championship as well. Reigns would love nothing but to leave Elimination Chamber with both of his titles still on his shoulders. He will also do everything in his power to inflict tremendous pain on Zayn.

Zayn was loyal to The Bloodline for a long time, but it all changed at the 2023 Royal Rumble. After defeating Kevin Owens, Reigns launched a brutal attack on the former Universal Champion. The Bloodline joined in as well, but Zayn refused to attack his helpless former best friend. This angered Reigns to no end, and Zayn was out of The Bloodline by the end of the show.

Fans are massively behind Zayn like never before heading into WWE Elimination Chamber. It remains to be seen if he can pull off the biggest upset of the century at the event.

What do you think? Will Sami Zayn leave Elimination Chamber as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

