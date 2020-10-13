Two current SmackDown Superstars who were absent from WWE for a large part of the year, but have been front and center in Blue brand are Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Superstars hold titles on SmackDown with Roman Reigns currently the Universal Champion, while Sami Zayn is the Intercontinental Champion.

Zayn and Reigns were both drafted to SmackDown in the recent WWE Draft. Both have been involved in exciting feuds on WWE television over the last few weeks. Reigns has feuded with his cousin Jey Uso, with the two having a match at Clash of Champions. The Tribal Chief won the match after Jey Uso's twin, Jimmy, threw in the towel to stop the fight. The two are set to face each other once again at Hell in a Cell.

Sami Zayn recently spoke highly about the feud between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, and revealed how he would book the match between Zayn and Reigns at Hell in a Cell.

Sami Zayn says he would book Roman Reigns to lose against Jey Uso

Sami Zayn, while speaking to Metro a few days ago, said that he has enjoyed the feud between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, calling their feud "surprising". But, he said that he would book the Hell in a Cell match differently, with Uso winning the title:

"I just think it’s perfect! I would love for Jey Uso to win the title, I would love it. If I was doing things around here, Jey Uso would be the champion after Hell In A Cell."

He praised how WWE have done things differently with this Roman Reigns feud and how not many would have predicted a match between Reigns and Jey Uso for the Universal Championship:

"I just think one of the most beautiful things is when wrestling can surprise you. If I’d told you two weeks before, hey, the main event of the next pay-per-view – Jey Uso versus Roman Reigns. You just don’t expect it, but then you see it and there’s such a natural story there, and it’s real. It blurs the line of reality and storyline."

Jey Uso has played his part to perfection in his current feud with Roman Reigns, and a lot of fans would love to see him hold aloft the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell. But, it's unlikely that it will happen, although one can't rule out anything in WWE.