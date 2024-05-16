Sami Zayn says he has a "deranged stalker freak"; shows footage

Sami Zayn believes that he has a stalker. The WWE Intercontinental Champion has showcased footage of the issue now.

The Intercontinental Champion was not always the babyface champion that he is today. Before WrestleMania two years ago, Zayn found himself in the unlikeliest of feuds heading into The Show of Shows. He lost his Intercontinental title, which he was holding then as well, to Ricochet, thanks to interference from Johnny Knoxville. The two ended up in a feud that saw them compete in a No DQ match at WrestleMania.

The match saw Knoxville defeat Zayn, with the rest of the former's friends interfering on his behalf. At Zayn's comedy special last Saturday, this was repeated with Knoxville confronting him, allowing Wee Man to attack him and hit him with a low blow. To say that Zayn was unhappy with the situation would be understating it.

He has now spoken up on X and showcased the footage from the incident as well. Knoxville turned up in disguise and the two exchanged insults before Becky Lynch appeared on stage to make peace between the two. Knoxville pretended to be sorry and they hugged, but Wee Man used that as a distraction to hit Zayn with a low blow and body slam him before they were both taken away.

On social media, Sami Zayn said that he had a blast at the comedy show, but his "deranged stalker freak," Johnny Knoxville, turned up to try to ruin it.

"My comedy show at the @NetflixIsAJoke Festival last Saturday was an absolute blast! I will post more about it soon. But I should note that deranged stalker freak Johnny Knoxville showed up and tried to ruin the show. Here is a bit of what took place."

Sami Zayn's feud with Johnny Knoxville might not be over

Although their WrestleMania match is done, it appears that Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville may not be done with their feud.

WWE stars don't let things go too easily, and with this sort of insult from Knoxville, Zayn may decide to take things into his own hands and challenge him.

While it won't be soon, the two might end up facing one another at SummerSlam.