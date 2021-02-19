"If this match happened 10 years ago, we’d still be talking about it" - Sami Zayn on recent WWE match

WWE SmackDown star Sami Zayn has stated that his ladder match with AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy is "overlooked." Zayn said that if the match had happened a decade ago, people would have talked about it more.

The match Sami Zayn is referring to happened at last year's Clash of Champions pay-per-view, where he faced Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship. Zayn won the match to reclaim the title.

While speaking to FOX Sports, Sami Zayn agreed that the ladder match was "great," and it was one of his favorite matches of all-time.

"Yeah. I actually think it gets overlooked a little bit just because there’s so much content. If this match happened ten years ago, we’d still be talking about it, you know what I mean? But, it was really good. It was one of my favorite matches that I’d had in a really long time. One of the things that also went through my mind before we did the match was, 'There’s not going to be an audience.' Right? It’s just the virtual audience in the Thunderdome. So I was wondering how that would affect me."

Zayn said that despite not having fans physically at the venue, he had the "same adrenaline" he would have had if there were fans.

Sami Zayn's Intercontinental title run

"There's a couple of guys I smoked with that kick. One of them was @TheRealXPac." - @SamiZayn to @ryansatin on his Best Helluva Kick. pic.twitter.com/rEnlUlG7FI — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 19, 2021

Sami Zayn had a good run with the Intercontinental title last year, winning it at the 2020 edition of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view after pinning Braun Strowman.

Zayn, though, was stripped of the title by WWE after not showing up on WWE television for a few weeks. He returned later in the year and won back the title by defeating then-Champion Jeff Hardy, and former Champion AJ Styles.

He finally lost the title to Big E in December in a lumberjack match.