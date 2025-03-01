  • home icon
Sami Zayn sends a final warning to Kevin Owens; says he's prepared to end him

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 01, 2025 05:35 GMT
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are rivals (Images via WWE.com)
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens exchanged words one final time on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of their match at Elimination Chamber. The two stars will face each other tonight in an unsanctioned match.

During the segment, Sami was at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, while KO was at Rogers Centre, the venue that will host the premium live event. Zayn cut a promo in the ring this week for the blue brand and called out his former best friend.

Sami Zayn told Kevin Owens that if he had something to say, he was inviting him to the ring for it, out of respect for everything they've been through together. Zayn told the former Universal Champion to come out, but he showed up on the screen instead and was at a different venue.

Kevin Owens said he didn't want to show up at the arena because he didn't want anything to happen to Sami Zayn's neck, as he needed him to be healthy for the match. KO said he'll not help his family after he ends Sami's career, and the latter will be stuck in a wheelchair and unable to provide for his family. He admitted that he'll watch Zayn's family suffer because it's all his fault.

Sami Zayn said if Kevin's family doesn't forgive him for what he's going to do, he's prepared to live with that. He added that he's prepared to end the former WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber.

Edited by Angana Roy
