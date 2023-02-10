Sami Zayn sends a four-word message ahead of this week's WWE SmackDown

Former Bloodline member Sami Zayn recently sent a short but impactful message ahead of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Honorary Uce's time in The Bloodline ended at Royal Rumble 2023, where he attacked Roman Reigns after refusing to join the stable in attacking Kevin Owens. Except for Jey Uso, the other faction members brutalized Sami Zayn, leaving him and KO motionless in the ring as the crowd rained down boos.

Fans witnessed a change in Zayn on last week's SmackDown, where he appeared from behind and attacked The Tribal Chief. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion eventually overpowered him and challenged him to a title match at Elimination Chamber 2023, which goes down in Sami's hometown of Montreal.

Taking to Instagram, Sami Zayn shared a picture of himself in his new merch. Alongside that, he wrote an emphatic caption, suggesting he wasn't chasing any title like The Honorary Uce anymore and was proud of his identity.

"My name is my name," wrote Sami Zayn.

Dutch Mantell praises WWE's booking of Sami Zayn

Following last week's SmackDown, Dutch Mantell lavished praise on how WWE has booked Sami Zayn while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

The wrestling veteran lauded the promotion for investing in long-term storytelling without rushing things. Mantell explained that if WWE wanted to get more babyfaces over like Zayn, they just had to have them help him.

"They have done such a good job with Sami [Zayn]. Seven or eight months and that is old-school timing. Just went on and on and on. We've been expecting this for three months. Sami turns and somebody helps him. Now he's got people to help him. He's got Cody to help him, he's got Kevin Owens to help him. Now, if you want to get some more baby faces over, have them help. That's how you get guys over. You get guys over by putting them in hot angles because they get over by osmosis, just being in the group," Dutch Mantell said.

Though there's little chance of Sami Zayn defeating Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023, it's safe to assume he will take him to the limit.

