"I got you" - Sami Zayn sends heartwarming message to former WWE Champion 

Sami Zayn is helping other top WWE Superstars finally see the light.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has gone out of his way as of late to endear himself to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. It's a mission that seems to be rooted in respect, at least on the surface.

Zayn has appeared directionless after losing to Jackass star Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38. But he continues to seek out approval from The Bloodline; maybe Zayn will finally find what he's been looking for...respect.

This weekend, The Great Liberator took to social media to tweet that he's hungry for respect. His message struck a chord with former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who sent a reply to Zayn:

"It's taken me about 4 years, but you were right Sami. You were right about all of it," Becky Lynch said to Sami Zayn.

The SmackDown Superstar saw Becky Lynch's tweet and offered a heartwarming message in response, tweeting out:

"I got you, Becks. Always have, always will," Sami Zayn tweeted in response.

Will Sami Zayn get the respect he deserves on SmackDown?

Not only did Zayn wear a T-Shirt of The Bloodline on Friday's SmackDown; he also accepted a match to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles on The Usos' behalf when speaking to RK-Bro.

Later in the night, Zayn pleaded his case to Roman Reigns' advocate Paul Heyman, as he's been unable to get face-to-face time with The Head of the Table for many weeks now.

Heyman told Zayn that despite everything, The Tribal Chief appreciates him, which gave the former Intercontinental Championship a reason to celebrate on Friday night.

What do you make of Zayn's comments? Are you surprised to see Becky Lynch take his side? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

