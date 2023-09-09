Sami Zayn sends message to Indian fans following WWE Superstar Spectacle

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were in action at WWE Superstar Spectacle inside the G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. Zayn had nothing but praise for the fans in attendance, calling it one of the best crowds he has ever seen.

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions faced Indus Sher to open the first live event in India since 2017. It ended in a disqualification after Jinder Mahal interfered.

The trio of Mahal, Veer, and Sanga tried to beat up Zayn and Owens, but Drew McIntyre ran in for the save. It led to an impromptu six-man tag team match that got the crowd more hype. McIntyre got the win for his team after hitting Mahal with the Claymore.

After the match, Sami Zayn sent a message to the Indian fans, who gave them a warm reception. Zayn went further and called the Hyderabad crowd one of the top five crowds he has worked in front of:

"The Crowd in Hyderabad was absolutely incredible tonight, probably a top 5 crowd I’ve worked for. Deafening. Kevin & I were standing 2 feet apart, screaming, and couldn't hear each other. Thanks for the love, India. What an honor and a privilege."

WWE Superstar Spectacle was the first live event in India since 2017 and the eighth overall since the first one in 1996. India is one of the WWE's largest international markets.

Sami Zayn still has unfinished business with The Judgment Day

Sami Zayn tried to get revenge against The Judgment Day this past Monday on RAW. Zayn challenged Dominik Mysterio, who helped Damian Priest and Finn Balor get the win at Payback, to a match.

JD McDonagh, who also interfered in the match, accepted the challenge and faced Zayn. With some assist from Dominik, McDonagh picked up a huge win over the former Intercontinental Champion.

With Kevin Owens likely returning next week and Jey Uso now a part of the red brand, Zayn has some backup if he wants to get even against The Judgment Day.

