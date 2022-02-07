"Many lies are circulating" - Sami Zayn sets the record straight about his feud with Johnny Knoxville

Sami Zayn wants everyone to know that he's an innocent victim in his rivalry with Johnny Knoxville.

Friday night on SmackDown, WWE aired footage of Sami Zayn being humiliated by Knoxville at the red carpet premiere of Jackass Forever. Now Zayn has taken to social media to set the record straight in a series of tweets.

"Last night @WWE aired footage of Johnny Knoxville having me ejected from the red carpet at the world premiere of #JackassForever in Hollywood. Many lies are circulating about what happened, so please retweet, share this & discuss widely. HERE IS THE FULL & TRUE STORY. Johnny Knoxville said over & over he’d eliminate me from the Royal Rumble match. Well, he didn’t."

Zayn went on to brag about how quickly he eliminated the Jackass star. The former Intercontinental Champion also blamed Knoxville for his own Rumble elimination.

Sami Zayn almost pirated Jackass Forever

Sami Zayn was annoyed by the lack of respect by WWE's interviewers at the Royal Rumble, so he decided he was going to fly to LA to attend Knoxville's movie premiere and confront him face to face.

"They 'forgot' to interview me. So naturally, I chased down the camera crew to make sure everyone knew: THIS WAS NOT OVER. I was warned by @WWE to curtail my 'obsessive”'behavior towards Knoxville. So I flew myself to LA to attend the world premiere of his movie, #JackassForever. At this point, I had calmed down a bit so I really went to LA to enjoy myself and show support. I had an AMAZING day! When it was finally time for the red carpet, I was feeling GREAT about finally seeing Knoxville face to face. I arrived on good behavior. I was approached by @etnow & as I began talking, Knoxville approached. Like a true tough guy, he was armed with a cattle prod & brought the entire @jackassworld cast with him."

At this point, Knoxville and his crew tried to attack him with a cattle prod. Zayn still managed to get into the theater to attend the premiere and thought about pirating the movie in revenge but decided not to because he's a good guy. Yet Knoxville still mocked him on the streets of Hollywood afterward.

"I still managed to get into the theatre anyway because I’m good at dodging security & I had a ticket. I tried to play it cool, but I was SEETHING. The film began & I sat silent in the theatre, humiliated, watching the entire crowd roar with laughter & cheer for Knoxville. I was contemplating pirating the entire movie right there & then, but I didn’t. Even with all that rage inside of me, I am at my core, A GOOD GUY. I have been framed as the bad guy in this story. I was accused by @WWE of going to the premiere to “add insult to injury”. But it was Knoxville, the big movie star, who drove by in his Cadillac Escalade & insulted me after the film as I walked the streets of Hollywood. He was BRAGGING about it."

Sami Zayn ended his series of tweets with a warning to Johnny Knoxville that can be seen below. It surely doesn't seem like we've seen the last of Knoxville on WWE programming after all of this and that these two men might be on a collision course for WrestleMania.

JOHNNY KNOXVILLE CROSSED A DANGEROUS LINE AND NOW HE IS GOING TO PAY DEARLY.



YOU DON’T KNOW CRAZY JACKASS MAN



What are your thoughts on Sami Zayn's side of the story? Do you think WWE and Knoxville are framing him as the bad guy in all of this? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

