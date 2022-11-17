Sami Zayn shares heartfelt message following recent WWE absence 

Sami Zayn took to Twitter today to send a heartfelt message to WWE fans.

The Honorary Uce missed last week's SmackDown, with Michael Cole announcing on commentary that it was for personal reasons. The WWE Universe chanted his name during last Friday's historic match between The Usos and New Day on the blue brand. The Usos went on to defeat New Day to become the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

Zayn took to Twitter to send out lyrics to a track from the metal band Propagandhi.

"Here it is, the saddest song in the world. It also rocks very hard. Such is the duality of life," tweeted Zayn.

Sami Zayn wants to change his WWE theme

Sami Zayn recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of METRO. During the conversation, the 38-year-old expressed that he wants to change his theme song. He stated that he would prefer to come to the ring to Depeche Mode's 'Just Can't Get Enough' if the company were ever able to procure the rights to the track.

"I worked with the music guys on this music. It still didn’t come out quite how I envisioned, and my character actually shifted a fair bit from when the new music first debuted to now," Sami Zayn said. "I was like, oh man, I wanna come out to that song now! I was come out and get all these people singing, ‘I just can’t get enough! I just can’t get enough!’ That’d be awesome, but I dunno if we can license Depeche Mode or anything like that. But something that has that sort of quality to it, which is really hard to do with original music."

The Honorary Uce has become one of the most popular superstars in the company. It will be great to see the reaction he receives from the WWE Universe upon his return.

