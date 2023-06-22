Sami Zayn shares one-word message following victory on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn has been riding high in WWE since his main event victory at WrestleMania 39.

After dethroning The Usos at WrestleMania 39, Zayn and KO had gone on to be fighting champions over the last several months, including a gigantic win at Night of Champions when they defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

The duo will head into SmackDown this Friday to defend the titles once again against former NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly.

Sami Zayn took to social media this afternoon to break his silence following his main event win on WWE RAW this week when he, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes defeated The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team matchup, tweeting out:

"Babies," Zayn said in a tweet.

In terms of what the tweet means, many fans believe it has to do with the two championship titles on his shoulders, referring to them as his babies.

It likely has nothing to do with the current rage problems of his tag team partner Kevin Owens.

Will Kevin Owens' rage cause the end of his and Sami Zayn's tag team title run?

While things have seemingly been smooth sailing for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, one underlying problem does have some in the WWE Universe worried.

Kevin Owens seems to be one of the only members of the WWE roster who studies the tropes of the product and treats it like a fan, getting upset when things happen on the show that doesn't make sense.

In recent months, this has led to growing rage on KO's part to the point where Zayn accused him of being a rageaholic Monday night on RAW.

If Owens can't keep his rage under control, it could lead to a premature end of the title reign for Zayn and KO.

What do you make of Zayn's tweet? Do you think it means something different than what the WWE Universe thinks it means? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

