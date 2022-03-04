"It depends" - Sami Zayn shares true feelings on working with Johnny Knoxville

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has discussed working with Johnny Knoxville, and he shared his thoughts on the Jackass star.

Their feud began on an episode of SmackDown prior to the Royal Rumble after it was revealed that Knoxville was interested in competing in the 30-man elimination match. He was eliminated from the Rumble by Zayn not long after entering the bout.

During an appearance on Montreal 690 to promote a live event from Laval, Quebec, Canada, Sami Zayn was asked if he likes Johnny Knoxville or if the latter is a pain to deal with. He stated that Knoxville is easygoing and a natural fit for the WWE product.

"Well, it depends on how you actually look at it [laughs]. But, I will say this: In my limited experience with being in WWE and working with celebrities and there’s only been a handful that I’ve really interacted with. (...) He’s very, very easy and easygoing and I do think he’s kind of a natural fit. You know, any time he’s come out, he’s gotten amazing responses from the audience, more than I’ve seen from any other celebrity that we’ve had because WWE fans are very, very passionate and they don’t always take kindly to outsiders who are not from WWE," said Sami Zayn. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Sami Zayn on the WWE Universe's response to Johnny Knoxville

Celebrities from all forms of life come and go in WWE. Many of them don't receive a positive reaction from the fans. Johnny Knoxville is one of the few that the WWE Universe has reacted to in a positive manner.

Sami Zayn mentioned the same, stating that there's something interesting about the movie star.

"I feel like it’s a protective thing. Like, ‘This is our thing, get out of it. We don’t want you here. We just want wrestling.’ Sometimes it can be like that. You know, I saw them boo Jon Stewart who’s like the nicest, funniest man in the world and he got booed out of the building; Jon Stewart, so for them to respond the way they did to Johnny Knoxville, every single time, I mean, I’ve been in the ring for all of them and they’re just really, really loud, deafening ovations so he’s just — there’s something about him, maybe there’s a certain authenticity and they feel like he’s — it’s just such a natural fit with him and WWE that it makes sense and even if I don’t necessarily like him, it’s still fun to be a part of," said Zayn.

It's being rumored that Zayn will face Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 for the Intercontinental Championship. Before he gets there, The Great Liberator has to defend the title against Ricochet on this week's episode of SmackDown.

