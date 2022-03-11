Sami Zayn shows hilarious text conversation that led to Johnny Knoxville blocking him

Sami Zayn has a big match at WrestleMania this year. He won't be the Intercontinental Champion as he hoped, but he will be facing a big celebrity name in Johnny Knoxville. The feud which began in January has now escalated to text message, and Zayn's screenshots revealed a hilarious (one-sided) conversation that led to him being blocked by Knoxville.

The duo's match at WrestleMania 38 was made official after Johnny Knoxville cost Sami Zayn the Intercontinental Championship, leading to Ricochet ending his reign early. It was an act of revenge after Zayn assaulted Knoxville during his Intercontinental title celebration.

Sami Zayn revealed on Twitter that he got a hold of Johnny Knoxville's number and began texting him before the Jackass star corrected his grammatical mistakes:

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn JOHNNY KNOXVILLE IS ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE WHO HAS NO COMEBACK SO HE PICKS ON GRAMMAR, TYPOS, AND OBVIOUS MISTAKES.



The feud has been entertaining from the start, and perhaps the impact that Bad Bunny had last year at The Show of Shows has warmed fans up to the occasional celebrity appearance.

Knoxville certainly won't be able to deliver the way Bunny did, but the Puerto Rican star singer simply set a bar too high for any celebrity or non-wrestler to follow up.

Sami Zayn was blocked by Johnny Knoxville following his text message spam. The storyline is nothing short of hilarious, and the three-time Intercontinental Champion must be given credit for the dedication that he puts in every single time.

He recently re-signed with WWE, not too long after Kevin Owens did so. While the decision of the latter may have been influential, Zayn has been vocal about the fact that he is happy in his position with the company.

Last year around December, Sami Zayn was briefly a number one contender for the Universal Championship, but he didn't get a fair title shot as Brock Lesnar attacked him, allowing Roman Reigns to finish him in seconds and collect another name in his long list of Universal title defenses.

This will be his sixth WrestleMania appearance. So far, he has been in an Intercontinental Championship ladder match (2016), an Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (2017), a marquee match alongside Kevin Owens against Shane McMahon and the returning Daniel Bryan (2018), an Intercontinental title defense against Bryan (2020), and a singles match against Owens (2021).

He only holds one victory at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, beating Daniel Bryan in 2020.

