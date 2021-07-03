Sami Zayn shows off brutal battle scars after gruelling match on WWE SmackDown

Last night on WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn faced off against long-time rival Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match. The match had added stakes as the winner would earn a spot in this year's WWE Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

It was a brutal encounter between the two as they pushed each other to the limit with some scary spots. The match concluded after Owens powerbombed Zayn three times in a span of 15 seconds; twice through a table and once on the apron, which was enough to keep Zayn down for the ten count.

Moments ago, Sami Zayn shared pictures of the scars he earned from that match via his Twitter account:

The match is being lauded as one of the best matches in recent memory as the two competitors weren't holding back their punches. The bout went on for over 23 minutes without losing any momentum and it seems like it took its toll on the competitors.

Moreover, the match was the last one in the current iteration of the rivalry between Owens and Zayn. It was even indicated by Zayn prior to his encounter with Owens that it would mark the end of the current chapter of their rivalry:

"This match is happening tonight and it’s going to be great. I know this because we haven’t had a bad match in the last 15 years. We simply do not miss. I know it’s not the end of our story. But tonight we will close out this chapter and it’s going to get crazy."

This match is happening tonight and it’s going to be great.

I know this because we haven’t had a bad match in the last 15 years.

We simply do not miss.



I know it’s not the end of our story. But tonight we will close out this chapter and it’s going to get crazy.#LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/lvFFHSHaha — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 2, 2021

While it is still not known what is next for Sami Zayn in WWE, Owens looks forward to potentially winning the Money in the Bank briefcase on July 18.

Competitors qualified for the WWE Money in the Bank ladder matches so far

Enter caption

On the men's side of things, the participants confirmed for this year's WWE Money in the Bank ladder match are Ricochet, John Morrison, Riddle, Big E, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

Two spots remain and they will be determined next week on WWE SmackDown as two qualifying matches are set to take place: Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

For the WWE women's Money in the Bank ladder match, the following competitors have been announced for the match so far: Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Carmella and Zelina Vega. Two spots are yet to be filled and it is likely that the remaining two competitors will come from SmackDown.

Who do you think will win this year's matches? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Jack Cunningham