Sami Zayn on his current character in WWE 

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has spoken about how much he enjoys his current on-screen character

Zayn has been with WWE for nearly a decade. During his time with the company, he has won the Intercontinental Championship and the NXT Championship. The 37-year-old's WWE contract was set to expire last year. However, Sami signed a new multi-year deal with the company at the start of 2022.

During a recent appearance on the Out Of Character podcast, Sami spoke of how much he is enjoying his current run with the company, especially the character-based work.

"I felt like the stuff I'm doing really the last year and a half since post-COVID and Thunderdome era on has been some of the best stuff I've ever done, certainly character-wise. I've just been having so much fun and I don't want, that's going to sound extremely arrogant. If I say it, well, I'm operating on another level. I'm trying to bring a different aspect to the character that we don't see in most wrestling characters." (From 0:50 to 1:23)

Sami has been involved in several memorable moments in recent times, including a segment with former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Sami Zayn on his WrestleMania match with Johnny Knoxville

After months of build-up, Sami Zayn finally got the chance to face off against Jackass star Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38.

Unsurprisingly, the match was filled with many odd weapons and moments that favored the Jackass star, including a bowling ball, a tazer, and a giant mousetrap.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of.

I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them.

Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets. My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of.I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them.Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets.

A unique match like this showcases how integral a superstar like Zayn is to the company. The SmackDown star legitimized many of the outlandish moments during the contest.

